Man who allegedly stabbed sheriff's canine enters not guilty plea

A parolee who allegedly stabbed a sheriff's K-9 and took a man hostage in a Rancho Santa Fe apartment before being shot by a deputy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity May 31.

Two doctors will evaluate 51-year-old Edward Ray Nett, who is charged with several felonies, including burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. A status conference was set for Aug. 16.

Sheriff's deputies who went to an apartment in the 6000 block of Paseo Delicias about 5:30 a.m. last Dec. 3 on reports of a person yelling and breaking things were confronted by Nett, who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab them.

Pepper balls were fired at Nett and a police dog named Banjer wasdeployed in an attempt to take the defendant into custody, deputies said. Nett allegedly stabbed Banjer under the left eye, then broke into anearby apartment, taking a man hostage at knifepoint. The hostage broke free and locked himself in a bathroom, and Nettallegedly yelled that he had just slit the man's throat, sheriff's officials said.

Nett -- who was on parole for violently resisting sheriff's deputies in 2015 -- emerged from the apartment and a deputy opened fire, hitting the defendant in the upper body. Both Nett and Banjer survived their injuries. The hostage and deputies were not injured.