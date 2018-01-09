Candidate filing period opens for RSF School special election

The candidate filing period for the Rancho Santa Fe School District’s April 24 special election began on Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 26. A special election was forced after a petition of 110 signatures was submitted to the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools objecting to the school board’s appointment process — the first successful petition of this kind in San Diego County since 1994.

As a result of the petition effort, board member Jon Yonemitsu’s provisional appointment was officially terminated on Dec. 15. Yonemitsu had been appointed to the board after trustee Marti Ritto resigned on Sept. 13.

So far, Elise Dufresne is the only candidate to pull papers from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Dufresne was a candidate in the 2016 election and was additionally one of the five candidates interviewed for the vacancy to fill Ritto’s seat.

Courtesy Elise Dufresne Elise Dufresne (Courtesy)

A parent of a young student at R. Roger Rowe School, Dufresne has lived in Rancho Santa Fe for nearly a decade. She is a principal of Dufresne and Associates, a political consulting firm focused on campaign strategy and communication. During her October interview with the board, Dufresne said she brings a “unique set of qualifications” to the board with her years of experience in policy research, development and implementation at all levels of government.

The April election will fill Ritto’s seat for the duration of her term — the seat will again be up for election again in November 2018. The April special election will be conducted with an entirely by-mail ballot, at a cost of between $40,000 and $80,000 to the district.

Forms for declaring candidacy for the election are available at the office of the Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Ave. Suite 100, San Diego. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Declarations of candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. For more information on the election, visit sdvote.com