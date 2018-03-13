RSF School board candidate forum to be held March 18

A candidate forum for the Rancho Santa Fe School board special election will be held on Sunday, March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. All five candidates in the April 24 election are planning to attend, including Thomas Barton, Elise Dufresne, Steven Hughes, Jee Manghani and Jon Yonemitsu.

Candidates will share their platform and answer community questions. Rancho Santa Fe residents, the Mikles Family (Todd and Nicole Mikles) and the Kleege Family (Bruce and Brenda Kleege), are hosting the candidate forum. The event will include a wine and cheese reception for all community and RSF School District residents to meet the school board candidates.

By April 24, RSF community and school district residents will select their next school board representative in a special, mail-in-ballot election. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting March 26. District residents must be registered with San Diego County with their district address. To check if you are registered to vote, register to vote and view the candidate statements, visit www.sdvote.com