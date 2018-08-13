Arrests made in connection with Rancho Santa Fe burglaries

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has made arrests in connection with a string of burglaries in North County San Diego, including some that occurred in Rancho Santa Fe last fall and into the beginning of 2018.

Rancho Santa Fe Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser provided the Rancho Santa Fe Association with an update on the arrests at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting as part of his semi-annual crime report.

According to the sheriff’s department, 38-year-old Daron Davon Turner and his 25-year-old half-brother Daren Tyrone Turner, both from Inglewood, were arrested in Poway on June 11 for committing a June 6 burglary in Poway.

The subsequent sheriff department’s investigation linked the brothers to multiple residential burglaries that had occurred throughout the North County region, including Rancho Santa Fe. In that series of residential burglaries, surveillance showed the suspects driving a rented SUV with paper plates. The suspects appeared to target cash and jewelry inside the homes—in one case, on Los Morros, they took a 600-pound safe.

As part of the investigation, San Diego Sheriff's detectives executed search warrants at multiple locations in Los Angeles County, resulting in the seizure of evidence related to the burglaries. According to the sheriff’s department, numerous stolen firearms were recovered during one of the searches in Inglewood that was related to a burglary in Vista.

Daron Turner is currently facing 10 felony counts of burglary, and Daren Turner is currently facing five felony counts of burglary.

Cases have also been submitted to the District Attorney's office for other individuals associated with the Turner brothers, including Daron Turner's mother, Lillie Mae Turner, for possession of stolen property; Daron Turner's uncle, Gregory Earl Newberry, for felon in possession of a firearm; and Daron Turner's girlfriend, Cecilia Watson, for possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wellhouser said the arrests were good news, but unfortunately there are still some Rancho Santa Fe Covenant burglary cases that haven’t been solved from last year.

According to Wellhouser’s semi-annual report, there have been 10 burglaries in the Covenant in the first six months of 2018, eight residential and two commercial.

While the numbers represent a 37 percent drop in residential burglaries in the Covenant since 2017 and crime overall in North County has decreased, Wellhouser said he is encouraging everyone not to drop their guard and to stay vigilant.

He reminded residents to keep doors locked, set alarms, keep valuables out of their vehicles and to continue to report suspicious people and activities and share information with the Patrol and neighbors.

“Keep your eyes and ears open..That’s the way these things will get solved,” Wellhouser said.

Wellhouser reported that the Patrol is currently fully staffed and its average response time is 6 minutes and 43 seconds. In the first six months of the year, they have conducted over 20,000 security checks for Covenant residents.

In addition to a drop in crime, the Patrol has also seen a decrease in collisions. The Patrol has responded to 52 injury collisions so far this year and 38 non-injury collisions. Wellhouser said most accidents are caused by speeding but the second leading cause, on the rise this year, is driving under the influence.

Contact the RSF Patrol at (858) 756-4372 or visit rsfpatrol.blogspot.com

Anyone with information about the burglary cases can contact Poway Detective Mike Lozano at (858) 513-2848 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.