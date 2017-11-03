Event Briefs: Nov. 2

Viewpoints presents FBI Special Agent Oct. 29 in RSF

Daron W. Borst, a 19-year-veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 29 Village Viewpoints event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

Join Village Viewpoints for this event as Borst shares his experience in the FBI, what they’re doing to protect this city, and how their work translates to citizens’ everyday life. Borst will speak on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Borst to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at villageviewpoints.com or by calling 858-381-8070. Village Viewpoints is co-presented by the Village Church and the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.

Carson Kressley to be guest speaker at RSF Women’s Fund event

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund recently announced that Carson Kressley will be the guest star speaker for its Nov. 14 Membership Meeting at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club from 6-8 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer and New York Times best-selling author are some of Kressley’s credits. Fee for this event is $50 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register. The event begins at 6 p.m. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.

Breeders’ Cup Festival

About 25 events are planned in Del Mar and nearby locations for this year’s weeklong Breeders’ Cup Festival, kicking off with Jake’s 35th Annual Beach Fun Run and Breeders’ Cup Breeze presented by San Diego Surf Cup on Oct. 28. The 3.2-mile race in the sand will end with a party at Jake’s Del Mar, where there will be live music, Polynesian entertainment, food and beverages, and a raffle that benefits local charities. Many of the Breeders’ Cup Festival activities will be based at Barn at the Beach, a 7,000-square-foot luxury tent set up on the grass in Powerhouse Park that will accommodate 500 people. Among the events scheduled are Best at the Barn on Nov. 2, a tasting event hosted by the Del Mar Village Association that will feature some of the top chefs in San Diego County; Bash at the Beach on Nov. 3, a party after the races that benefits Thoroughbred Charities of America; and the Breeders’ Cup Viewing Party on Nov. 4, with post-race entertainment.

For more information on these and other events, visit breederscupfestival.com.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, which includes the Breeders’ Cup, kicks off Nov.1 and runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.

RSF Art Guild to present landscape

painting artist Alex Schaefer

Responding to popular demand, the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild is bringing Alex Schaefer back to RSF to demonstrate his approach to landscape painting on Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the RSF Senior Center (16780 La Gracia).

Schaefer has taught at the Art Center College of Design in LA and currently has a video series, Paint with Alex, available on youtube. If weather permits, Schaefer will paint a landscape outside; if it rains, everyone will move inside for a portrait demo. RSVP early to rsfartguild@gmail.com.

Father Joe’s Villages to hold 16th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Before filling up on Thanksgiving dinner, more than 7,500 runners and walkers are expected to lace up their sneakers for San Diego’s original turkey trot: Father Joe’s Villages’Thanksgiving Day 5K.

Presented by AimLoan.com, Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Sixth Street and Laurel Street. Registration costs range from $35 to $45, with special discounts for youth and military. For more information and to register, visit thanksgivingrun.org.

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds...

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend include the Breeders’ Cup Festival, Spooktacular Halloween Dressage 1 and 2, The Sceam Zone and more. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com.

Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs

A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.

All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/

holidayfashionshow

San Diego Jewish Book Fest presents

Books, Cooks, Tastes and Treats

San Diego’s internationally recognized San Diego Jewish Book Fest kicks off its 23rd year with a two-day cornucopia of 11 cookbook and culinary authors who will entertain, demonstrate, and tantalize taste buds with old-world Jewish classics and new-age methods.

A full day of events including farm tours, cooking demonstrations, author-inspired lunch, reception and a cooking class will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Leichtag Commons’ Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, in Encinitas. For more information, visit sdjbf.org or call 858-362-1348.

Junior League of San Diego to hold Alice In Wonderland-themed benefit

Junior League of San Diego is hosting an event Nov. 4 from 6-11 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort. All proceeds from the event will support the Junior League of San Diego’s work to help youth transitioning from foster care to the real world, end human trafficking in San Diego and empower women to become strong volunteer leaders in the community.

Hundreds of guests in Mad Hatter costumes will venture down the rabbit hole for an Alice In Wonderland-themed evening featuring live dance music under the starry night sky. After sipping on cocktails at a pop-up speakeasy, the women of Junior League of San Diego will honor three community leaders leading volunteer efforts: Dairrick Hodges, Ann Hill and Senator Toni Atkins. Visit jlsd.org/gala