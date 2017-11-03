Event briefs: Nov. 2

Breeders’ Cup Festival

Numerous events are being held in Del Mar and nearby locations for this year’s weeklong Breeders’ Cup Festival, now ongoing. Many of the Breeders’ Cup Festival activities are based at Barn at the Beach, a 7,000-square-foot luxury tent set up on the grass in Powerhouse Park that accommodates 500 people. Among the events scheduled are Best at the Barn on Nov. 2, a tasting event hosted by the Del Mar Village Association that will feature some of the top chefs in San Diego County; Bash at the Beach on Nov. 3, a party after the races that benefits Thoroughbred Charities of America; and the Breeders’ Cup Viewing Party on Nov. 4, with post-race entertainment.

Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season

The Fall Bing Crosby Racing Season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, which includes the Breeders’ Cup, kicked off Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 26. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit dmtc.com.

The Grinch is Back!

Edward Watts, Abigail Estrella and Reese McCulloch make their Old Globe debuts as The Grinch and the alternating Cindy-Lou Whos in this year’s production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!“ on stage Nov. 4 to Dec. 24 at The Old Globe Theatre’s Shiley Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. Opening night is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Tickets from $37 for adults and $24 for children. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

For more information on these and other events, visit breederscupfestival.com.

RSF Art Guild to present landscape painting artist Alex Schaefer

Responding to popular demand, the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild is bringing Alex Schaefer back to RSF to demonstrate his approach to landscape painting on Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the RSF Senior Center (16780 La Gracia).

Schaefer has taught at the Art Center College of Design in LA and currently has a video series, Paint with Alex, available on youtube. If weather permits, Schaefer will paint a landscape outside; if it rains, everyone will move inside for a portrait demo. RSVP early to rsfartguild@gmail.com.

RSF Women’s Fund event features Carson Kressley

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund recently announced that Carson Kressley will be the guest star speaker for its Nov. 14 Membership Meeting at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club from 6-8 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer and New York Times best-selling author are some of Kressley’s credits. Fee for this event is $50 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register. The event begins at 6 p.m. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.

Ballet Season Opener

“ City Ballet of San Diego will present “The Firebird,” 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown. In an enchanted garden, deep in the forest, Prince Ivan wanders to discover the Firebird, a mystical creature that appears to be a beautiful woman with a bird-like appearance. Tickets $30-$85. (858) 272-8663. cityballet.org

The Arc’s National Convention

This week, The Arc’s National Convention will kick off in San Diego with nearly 800 disability advocates, professionals, and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) coming together to learn, forge connections, and energize the disability rights movement. This event will feature a number of exciting speakers, including New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra; Executive Producer of A&E’s hit show Born this Way & Chairman of Bunim/Murray Productions Jonathan Murray; and many others. The event will also feature the 2017 Catalyst Awards, where individuals and organizations from across multiple industries will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in promoting inclusion, equality and dignity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This three-day event, which runs Nov. 2-4, will take place at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina. Visit convention.thearc.org

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Pacific Arts Movement will present the 18th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival Nov. 9-18, which has grown to be the largest showcase of Asian American and international films on the West Coast. With over 150 films from more than 20 countries, shown across six venues, the festival is the place to be for all moviegoers. The audience can pick from a span of genres: action, romance, comedy, drama, animation, documentaries and family-friendly films.

For tickets, locations and more, visit sdaff.org

African-American fine art exhibition

Legacy in Black, a new exhibition at San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, highlights the artwork of eight African American artists with noteworthy influence on the African American fine art scene in San Diego.

The exhibition runs Nov. 5 - April 15, 2018.Visit sandiegohistory.org

Diamond Ball: Evening of comedy with Dana Carvey

Prepare for a night of nonstop laughs when comedian and impressionist Dana Carvey headlines Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s 37th Annual Diamond Ball at Carlsbad’s Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on Sat., Nov. 18, in what is expected to be a sold-out event. The gala raises funds to bring the most advanced 3D mammography screening technology to Tri-City Medical Center, a community hospital serving North San Diego County.

Dana Carvey, a well-known actor and stand-up comedian, is widely known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live and playing Garth Algar in the Wayne’s World films.

Ticket sales can be reviewed and purchased online at tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

Lecture: Economic Justice

Friday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.-3 p,m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free

Dr. Ulrich Duchrow, professor of systematic theology at the University of Heidelberg, will discuss how the increasing divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” in many industrialized nations is tied to direct, structural and cultural violence created by imperial capitalism. He will discuss counter-strategies, especially as developed by a network he co-founded, Kairos Europa, which works in collaboration with the World Council of Churches, World Communion of Reformed Churches, Lutheran World Federation, churches, social movements, trade unions and non-governmental organizations to achieve a more economic justice and greater tolerance in societies around the world. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair

The 2017 Olivenhain Holiday Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall. The Olivenhain Arts and Crafts Fair has continued to grow and expand, offering an eclectic mix of unique hand-crafted works from nearly 100 local artisans. Visit olivenhain.org/events

Father Joe’s Villages to hold 16th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Before filling up on Thanksgiving dinner, more than 7,500 runners and walkers are expected to lace up their sneakers for San Diego’s original turkey trot: Father Joe’s Villages’Thanksgiving Day 5K.

Presented by AimLoan.com, Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Sixth Street and Laurel Street. Registration costs range from $35 to $45, with special discounts for youth and military. For more information and to register, visit thanksgivingrun.org.

