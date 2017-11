The varsity cross country boys high school teams ran a 3.05-miles course on Nov. 11 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. The runners competed in the Avocado West League during the North County Conference Championships.

La Costa Canyon’s team won with 42 points, followed by Torrey Pines with 56 points, Canyon Crest Academy in third place with 62 points, Sage Creek in fourth place with 104 points, San Dieguito Academy in fifth with 118 points and Carlsbad finished sixth with 124 points.