RSF Association manager stepping down

The Rancho Santa Fe Association will again search for a new manager for the second time in the last two years as it was announced Bob Hall will be retiring effective Jan. 2, 2018.

Courtesy Bob Hall Bob Hall (Courtesy)

“Due to some recent events in my personal life I’ve decided it is time for me to focus on the things I’ve wanted to do my entire life, such as travel and spend more time with my aging father,” Hall said in a release.

Hall, the former city manager for Fountain Valley in Orange County, has been with the Association since February of this year. He was selected by the Association board from over 150 candidates who applied for the position after the resignation of Bill Overton in spring 2016.

Hall is expected to continue on as a consultant to the Association to ensure a smooth transition and to help the Association keep on track with important community projects, such as the construction of the fiber-optic network, which is in the permitting phase with the County of San Diego.

“We wish Bob all the best,” said RSF Association President Fred Wasserman. “Bob played a key role in moving forward the RSF Connect 1-Gigabit project. He is expected to continue to work with Association staff and county representatives to ensure the project proceeds on schedule.”

Wasserman said the board is looking at how the replacement process is going to occur for the new manager.