Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr. to be inducted into Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame

The Consumer Attorneys of San Diego has selected Rancho Santa Fe resident Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr., founding partner of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire, as the recipient of its 2017 Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame.

The Installation Dinner will take place at The Prado in Balboa Park on Thursday, Aug. 24.

This highly respected honor commemorates the career contributions of select members of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego (CASD) for their accomplishments as trial lawyers, for their service to the public and for their leadership to the association. Recipients are selected by a committee of past president of the CASD.

Bartolotta is a founding partner of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire. He specializes in plaintiff’s litigation with an emphasis in major injury cases, business disputes and condemnation. A tenacious trial lawyer, Bartolotta is recognized annually by Woodward/White as one of the Best Lawyers in America

Born in Monongahela, Penn., Bartolotta’s father was a coal miner; his mother a licensed practical nurse.

Bartolotta earned his way into the University of Pittsburgh on a full athletic scholarship. He won a spot as a first alternate on the 1968 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team.

Bartolotta enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, completed boot camp and Officer Candidate School, before returning to “PITT” to pursue a law degree in 1970. Offered a military judgeship for his final year of active duty, he instead volunteered to go to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.

Following active duty, his compassionate nature soon led him to devote himself to full-time plaintiffs’ representation. Bartolotta joined forces with Michael Thorsnes to establish Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire. His 2001 verdict in Border Business Park v. The City of San Diego received recognition as one of the nation’s Top 10 Verdicts that year.

He is past president of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego and has received the Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award eight times, and was named the 2001 Trial Lawyer of the Year. He is a member and past president of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and was named ABOTA’s 2003 California Trial Lawyer of the Year. Bartolotta has also been inducted into the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers and was selected to the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (recognized as the nation’s top 1 percent of lawyers). He serves as a Master of the American Inns of Court.

His numerous contributions to community and charitable activities include Past President of Rancho Santa Fe Youth; member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Vincent de Paul Village; member of the American Ireland Fund, San Diego Chapter; member of the Century Club; President of the San Diego Nice Guys.

Bartolotta and his wife of 49 years, Judy, live in Rancho Santa Fe. They are parents to four adult sons and have four grandchildren. Bartolotta remains an active soccer player and golfer.

--Submitted press release