FACE Foundation to hold 8th Annual Bags & Baubles charity event for pets in need

On Sunday, April 29, pet lovers and trendsetters alike will come together for Bags & Baubles, the most fashionable fundraising event of the season. The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its 8th annual silent auction to raise funds for pets in need of life-saving veterinary care. Held at a beautiful Rancho Santa Fe estate, guests will shop ‘til they drop and enjoy gourmet hor d’oeuvres, delicious wine, a fun photo booth, and luxe opportunity prizes - all for a good cause.

FACE is now accepting donations of new and “gently loved” high-end designer handbags, jewelry, accessories, and sunglasses for this year’s Bags & Baubles event. Requested brands include but are not limited to: Rebecca Minkoff, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Stella McCartney, Prada, Luis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Chanel, and Givenchy.

“Bags & Baubles is a fun and unique way to support animals and families in the community. Every donation received provides families with hope and animals with a second chance at life. Make your spring cleaning life-saving this year!” says FACE’s Executive Director Danae Davis. Donated items are fully tax-deductible and will be auctioned to provide grants to local families who are unable to afford treatment for their critically injured or sick pets.

Approximately 500 guests and volunteers attended last year’s Bags & Baubles, which raised over $122,000 for pets facing life-threatening conditions. Registration for the 2018 event is now open at www.bagsandbaubles.org.

FACE is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 public charity that has saved the lives of over 1,975 animals to date. Those looking for information about sponsorships or making a tax-deductible donation to Bags & Baubles can contact FACE by calling 858-450-3223, visiting www.face4pets.org, or emailing events@face4pets.org.