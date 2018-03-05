Little yogis practiced their downward puppies, baby cobra snakes and sprouting tree and butterfly poses at the Rancho Santa Fe Library on Feb. 28.
Melissa Kushnaryov, one of the founders of Seed & Song Yoga, led children through some simple and fun stretches and had kids playing with flowing scarves and musical instruments like egg shakers during the morning class. The class also included a storytime.
The next Seed & Song baby yoga class will be held on Wednesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the library.