Rancho Santa Fe Association mulls options for Richardson Field restroom

At the February board meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Association received a member complaint about the porta potty at Richardson Field. The temporary restroom, which the resident feels to be out of compliance with the Covenant, is located behind the stands near the bullpen on the sports field at Rambla de las Flores.

According to Interim Manager Christy Whalen, a subcommittee of the trails and recreation committee, Association staff and Dudek environmental consultants went out and walked the property last month and discussed the possibility of several options.

Options include moving the porta potty to an alternative location, leaving it at its current location but building a structure around it to help conceal it, or to explore the costs of building a permanent restroom facility. The subcommittee can also look at removing the porta potty as the resident requested, taking into consideration the impact it would have on local sports leagues that use the field. The porta potty will remain until the Rancho Santa Fe Little League season is over in June.