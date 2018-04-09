Three candidates vie for two seats in Association election

There are now three candidates for two Rancho Santa Fe Association board seats with Sharon Ruhnau going up against incumbents Mike Gallagher and Fred Wasserman.

The annual meeting and candidate forum will be held on Thursday, May 10 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. Ballots will be mailed that day will be due back by June 11 at 5 p.m. The ballots will be counted at the Association board’s meeting on June 12.

Gallagher was appointed to the board to fill Mike Licosati’s seat in October. Gallagher has been a Rancho Santa Fe resident since 2005 and has a 36-year background in the consumer packaged goods industry, including serving as the CEO of Playtex Products.

Ruhnau has served as a member of the Association trails committee and Osuna committee. She has also been a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club.

Wasserman has been on the board for the last three years and has been its president since 2016. Prior to joining the Association board he was a co-president of the RSF Garden Club and served on the Association finance committee.