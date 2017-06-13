Sapp and Dunn elected new RSF Association board members

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board held a special meeting on June 13 and counted the votes from the May election. The Association received over 1,100 total ballots and met its required quorum of 587 votes with 712 of the votes counting toward the quorum.

In the uncontested board election, 931 members voted for Stephen Dunn and 997 voted for Rick Sapp. The latest round of bylaw revisions, which will correct the quorum issue moving forward, passed with 948 voting yes and 96 voting against.

According to the election inspector, six ballots were left blank and three were declared invalid.