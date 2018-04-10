RSF Association offices to get a refresh

The Rancho Santa Fe Association offices will be getting a new look.

At the April 5 meeting, the board approved expenditures not to exceed $200,000 for interior improvements in the Association building on Avenida de Acacias. The funds will come from the Association’s reserves.

RSF Association Assistant Manager Arnold Keene described the office’s current look as a “patchwork of different eras, styles and personality” but more than the aesthetics, the staff is excited about a reconfiguration that will make more sense and allow them to use their space more efficiently.

“It will be a huge benefit for staff members and Association members coming in to do business,” Keene said.

The reception desks will remain where they are off the foyer, but the last of the bulky file cabinets up front will be eliminated and Association departments will be moving into newly reconfigured spaces.

The building department will be moving into the former board meeting room. The meeting room will be about half of the size it is now for use for Covenant Design Review Committee meetings, with the rest of the space used for building department offices, storage and space for reviewing plans.

The meeting room’s projection system will be replaced with flat-screen TVs and the “very comfortable” wooden pew-style benches will also be replaced.

The accounting department will move to where the building department is now, and the accounting wing toward the back of the building will again become the manager’s office as it was years ago. In the reconfiguration, there will be small meeting rooms in the manager’s office and in the accounting office.

The refresh will also include upgrades to carpeting and paint and the building’s electrical and plumbing issues will be addressed.