Rancho Santa Fe Association looking for CDRC members

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is seeking to fill two spots on its Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC), formerly known as the Art Jury. Applicants for the three-year terms must be members of the RSF Association and reside in the Covenant.

The CDRC reviews development and building applications to ensure that new projects will maintain the high artistic result described in the Rancho Santa Fe Protective Covenant. The desirability and attractiveness of the Covenant is due in large part to the efforts of the CRDC over the years in maintaining the character of the community.

The CDRC meets four times per month for Monday work sessions and Tuesday committee meetings.

Those interested in serving on the CDRC are asked to submit a brief biography by Sept. 15 to the Association office, P.O. Box A, 17022 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, please contact the Association at (858) 756-1174.