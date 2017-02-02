Rancho Santa Fe Association selects Bob Hall as new manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board voted unanimously Feb. 2 to hire Bob Hall as the new Association manager, effective March 6. Hall currently serves as the city manager for Fountain Valley in Orange County and has worked in public service for more than 28 years.

RSF Association President Fred Wasserman said Hall was chosen as the best candidate out of over 150 resumes received. The Association board and search committee narrowed the candidates down to five and Hall came out on top.

“We are very excited to have found such a strong candidate to fill the position of Association manager. Bob’s outstanding leadership skills, background and knowledge are well-suited to the Association and Rancho Santa Fe,” Wasserman said. “We look forward to welcoming Bob and introducing him to our members and the community.”

Christy Whalen, who had been serving as the Association’s interim manager, will now become Covenant administrator and assistant manager.

As Association manager, Hall will oversee a staff of 150 and a community of 1,900 properties. In Fountain Valley, he oversees a staff of 220 and a $90 million budget. Prior to joining the staff at Fountain Valley in 2013, Hall was the assistant city manager of Huntington Beach and also worked for the city of Riverside, Riverside City College and Moreno Valley College. He holds a master’s in public administration from California State University, San Bernadino.

“I’m very excited about joining the Rancho Santa Fe Association team and look forward to getting to know the Covenant and its members,” Hall said in a release. “One of the most important things I’ve learned over nearly three decades of working for the public is to listen, and so I look forward to listening to community members. I know that a fiber optic network is at the top of the list of priorities for the board and the community and so I look forward to hitting the ground running on that important project.”

Hall and his wife, Deborah, are looking forward to moving to San Diego County. A father of two, Hall’s daughter is a Division 1 volleyball player and his son is an Army veteran currently pursuing a degree in biological science. In his spare time, Hall enjoys fishing, surfing and all outdoor activities.