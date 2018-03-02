March 12 deadline for Association board applications

The deadline is fast-approaching for candidates for the Rancho Santa Fe Association board. The terms of President Fred Wasserman and Director Mike Gallagher will come to an end in June and residents have until March 12 to submit their names for the election.

So far there is only one candidate in the running as Gallagher has entered his first election. Gallagher was appointed to fill Mike Licosati’s seat in October 2017.

The Association will hold its Annual Meeting on May 10 where there is typically a “meet the candidates” session. The ballots will be mailed following the meeting and must be returned by June 11. The votes will be counted in a special board meeting on June 12.