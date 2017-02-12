Candidates wanted for Rancho Santa Fe Association board election

The nomination deadline for the spring Rancho Santa Fe Association Board election is March 10 — so far the Association has yet to receive any nominations for the two open seats. The seats of board members Kim Eggleston and Rick Sapp will be up for election (Sapp was appointed to the board last year to fill the remainder of Ann Boon’s term following her resignation).

Those interested in running must submit nomination forms and statements of economic interests to the Association by 5 p.m. on March 10.

Candidates have until April 21 to withdraw their names from the ballot and the ballots will be mailed to voters on May 11 following the RSF Association’s Annual Meeting. Registered voters have 30 days to make their choices; ballots will be counted in an open meeting on June 13.