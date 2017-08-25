Mike Licosati resigns from Rancho Santa Fe Association board

Rancho Santa Fe Association President Fred Wasserman and Mike Licosati (Jon Clark)

Mike Licosati has resigned from the Rancho Santa Fe Association board as he and his family will be moving to Solana Beach.

“We would like to thank Mike for his contributions to the board and our community, including his many hours working on revising the governing documents and the RSF Connect high-speed internet project. We wish him and his family all the best,” Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) President Fred Wasserman stated.

Licosati has served on the board since 2014 and was co-chair of the Technology Committee and a member of the Governance Committee. Prior to joining the board he was active in the community as a member of the Covenant Club Committee and Finance Committee.

“We will miss the place we have called home and raised our three children over the past 15 years,” said Licosati in a statement. “We have made many life-long friends. As our kids are now all teenagers, it was a natural time for transition.”

In a letter to board members on Aug. 23, Licosati explained that he and his wife, Janie, recently bought the home in Solana Beach and intended to stay in Rancho Santa Fe until their youngest daughter, a seventh grader, finished at R. Roger Rowe School like his two older children. However, over the course of the summer they decided to send their daughter to Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, which prompted the move to their Solana Beach home.

Licosati said they plan to keep their Rancho Santa Fe home but will not be residing there full time, which is a requirement to serve on the RSF Association board.

“The RSFA has improved, in some areas dramatically, since we moved here, especially all the new, hard-working and professional staff,” Licosati said. “I feel confident the momentum we started will continue. We will be rooting from the sidelines as the RSFA pursues the critical initiatives ahead, particularly the fiber-optic network.”

Licosati’s departure means there will be a vacancy on the board which — per the Association bylaws –the board of directors has the authority to fill the vacancy. The term of the appointment will be through the duration of Licosati’s term which ends on June 30, 2018.

Those who are interested in serving on the board can download the Self-Nomination Form and Statement of Economic Interests online at rsfassociation.org or pick up the forms at the Association office.

Forms and a resume must be returned to the RSF Association by 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Candidates for the position will be considered at the board meeting on Oct. 5.