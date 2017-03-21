Three candidates running for two seats on Rancho Santa Fe Association board

Stephen Dunn, Sharon Ruhnau and Richard Sapp have been nominated as candidates for the Rancho Santa Fe Association Board of Directors. Two seats are open, and terms are three years beginning July 1, 2017. The seats of board members Kim Eggleston and Richard Sapp are up for election (Sapp was appointed to the board last year to fill the remainder of Ann Boon’s term following her resignation).

Members are invited to the Annual Meeting and Candidate Forum on May 11. Ballots will be mailed in mid-May and are due by June 12.

For questions regarding the election, please contact the RSF Association Office at (858) 756-1174 or Christy@RSFAssociation.org