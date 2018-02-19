RSF Association names assistant manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Association announced that Arnold Keene, former field operations manager, has been promoted to Association assistant manager.

Keene joined the RSF Association 15 years ago and has held positions in the building and planning department, and parks and recreation department.

Keene has overseen many special projects that aim to preserve community character, with an emphasis on fire safety and water consciousness. As assistant manager, Keene will oversee the design and construction of the RSF Connect fiber-optic network.

With Keene’s promotion, Caitlin Kreutz has stepped into the new role of parks and recreation assistant manager. Kreutz, who previously served as the Association’s horticulturalist, has eight years of experience in landscape design and urban forestry. Kreutz will coordinate with multiple RSF Association committees and oversee the maintenance of community landscape and trails.

In other staff changes, Mike Scaramella, former Rancho Santa Fe Patrol officer, has been promoted to RSF Patrol Sergeant. Scaramella has been with the Association for two years but has more than 41 years in law enforcement. He worked for Carlsbad and Oceanside Police Departments as a narcotics enforcement officer, internal affairs investigator and crime scene investigator.