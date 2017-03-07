Rancho Santa Fe School to create strategic plan for arts program

The Rancho Santa Fe School District will move forward on developing a strategic plan for enriching its visual and performing arts curriculum, approving a contract with independent consultant Ashley Adams at its March 2 meeting.

The RSF School District board unanimously approved a $9,000 contract with Adams to help work on implementing improvements as early as the next school year, as well as developing a plan for the long term.

Adams was the first drama teacher at Canyon Crest Academy where RSF School District Superintendent David Jaffe was the founding principal. She went on to become a director in the school’s specialized Envision program that includes cinema, dance, theater, music and digital and fine arts.

The board approved an initial $8,000 contract with Adams in October 2015 and she spent the following months observing and evaluating the program. In February she presented her report to the board, stressing the importance of arts integration, ensuring arts teaching and learning is rigorous and standards-based, more professional development for teachers, and strengthening the art department’s organization so the department can work more effectively.

In his approval of the contract, board member Scott Kahn requested that the board be kept informed about any cost differences of proposed improvements so they know how it will impact the overall school budget.

Jaffe agreed: “You can dream it but there is a cost to dream it.”