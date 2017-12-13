CCA student Anne Liu named National YoungArts finalist

Carmel Valley pianist Anne Liu, a sophomore at Canyon Crest Academy, has been named a 2018 National YoungArts Foundation Finalist in Classical Music, the organization’s highest honor.

Selected from the most competitive pool of applications to date, Anne is one of 171 finalists across the country recognized for outstanding artistic achievements in the visual, literary, design and performing arts. YoungArts winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for emerging artists in the United States, offering financial, professional and artistic development opportunities over the course of their careers.

“This extraordinary group of young artists represents the vibrancy of our culture for years to come and we look forward to supporting and encouraging them at key junctures in their careers,” said Carolina García Jayaram, YoungArts president and CEO. “I applaud all of our extraordinary panelists in making this year’s selection, one of the most competitive in YoungArts’ history.”

Anne will receive a cash prize of up to $10,000; opportunities to share her work with the public at renowned institutions such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.), The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), Sotheby’s (New York) and New World Center (Miami); and access to mentors.

“Being a finalist of YoungArts is such an honorable thing,” said Anne. “ It isn’t really about winning, but about sharing my passion for music with others.I always tell people that sharing your creativity and passion with others naturally brings you success.”

Anne started playing the piano at age 4 and got more serious with her piano lessons by age 8. She has studied with Inessa Litvin’s Advanced Piano Studios and currently studies with Ethan Dong, the director at Opus119 Conservatory of Music.

In 2014, Anne made her solo debut in Carnegie Hall as a winner of the International Young Gifted Musicians Festival. In 2016, Anne performed her first solo concert in China.

Earlier this year, Anne won first place at the Helen B. Goodlin Scholarship Competition in San Diego, earning a $2,000 scholarship. In January, Anne also won first place in the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus Young Artists Competition, taking home a $1,500 prize.

As a YoungArts finalist, Anne will have the opportunity to participate in National YoungArts Week in Miami on Jan. 7–14, 2018. During the free, week-long intensive, artists across 10 disciplines participate in master classes and workshops with internationally recognized leaders in their fields. Throughout the week, Anne’s work will be further adjudicated to determine additional award levels.

On Jan. 11, Anne will perform at the New World Center in Miami Beach as part of the week’s Classical Music Concert.

Anne will also be eligible for nomination to the White House-appointed Commission on Presidential Scholars.