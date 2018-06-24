RSF's Anjuli M. Gupta, M.D. granted a surgical fellowship at Duke Medical Center

Gupta was raised in Rancho Santa Fe, attending Fairbanks Country Day, The Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School. She received her B.S. degree from UCSD and her M.S. degree from Boston University.

Gupta received her medical degree from New York Medical College in 2013. She completed five years of general surgery residency at Beth Israel/Mt. Sinai in Manhattan on June 15, 2018 where she was honored as the Outstanding Surgical Resident of 2018. Gupta looks forward to supporting individuals who are challenged by the diagnosis of breast cancer in North Carolina and surrounding areas as well as participating in clinical research.