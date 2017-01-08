General Manager Al Castro leaves Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club to accept new position

Al Castro has left the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, serving his last day as general manager on Friday, Jan. 6. Castro resigned to accept a similar position at Tradition Golf Club in La Quinta.

“We wish Al and his wife Cary the best, and appreciate Al’s leadership at RSFGC for almost five years,” wrote RSF Golf Club President Bill Danola in a December letter to the membership.

Castro came to Rancho Santa Fe in April 2012 after nearly-14 years at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells. A certified club manager and sommelier, Castro’s career spans over 33 years in the hospitality industry, working in restaurants, luxury hotels and private country clubs.

“I would like to take a moment to thank each and every one of our golf club members. Your support and pride in this iconic club was clearly evident from the first day I set foot on the property,” Castro said. “This membership is the reason Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club has the reputation as one of the premiere clubs in the area.”

Danola said the golf club’s board of governors is in the process of forming a search committee and engaging a search firm to identify Castro’s replacement. Additionally, the board has put an interim management team in place to provide for the day-to-day operation of the various departments within the golf club.

“The board of governors is confident that the club’s operations are in good hands and will work collaboratively with the management team to support and guide their efforts,” Danola said. In his parting words, Castro said the members can rest assured that the board and search committee will work diligently to find his successor.

“The management team in place at the club will continue their hard work and commitment to delivering an outstanding experience to every member and guest every time,” Castro said.