Adopt a Family Gala: 'Celebrating 70 Years of Courage'

The Adopt a Family Foundation held its annual Gala on March 18 at the El Cortez Downtown San Diego.

The gala was attended by over 200 guests who enjoyed a cocktail hour followed by a dinner, guest speaker, live auction and music entertainment by Shanee.

Claude Benchimol, Michael Elbaz, Sheryl Goodman (board member) Carine Chitayat (CEO and co-Founder of Adopt a Family Foundation) and Doron Malka (board member). Courtesy

The mission of Adopt a Family Foundation is to provide a means for giving financial and emotional support to Israeli citizens and their families who have been victims of terror. The locally-founded organization adopts a new family every year.

Proceeds from the annual gala go toward supporting families, programs in Israel and providing extra therapies to families suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For more information please visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org