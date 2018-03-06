RSF Patrol gives annual report, burglaries up from 2016

Burglaries are up in the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant, with 26 total burglaries in 2017 compared to 16 in 2016.

Last month the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department warned the Rancho Santa Fe Association about a string of residential burglaries in the Ranch that began in late fall. As part of his annual crime report at the Association’s March 1 meeting, Rancho Santa Fe Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser said that seven cases in Rancho Santa Fe have been attributed to the series, which has also seen suspects hit homes in Olivenhain.

“In the burglary series, we haven’t had a lot of activity but the sheriff is still working on these cases,” Wellhouser said. “Since we put the word out, more people are calling in suspicious vehicles and persons.”

In 2017, there were 15 residential, four commercial and seven vehicle burglaries compared to 2016’s total of 10 residential, two commercial and four vehicle burglaries. Wellhouser said cases of grand theft and petty theft decreased in 2017.

“Most crime is opportunistic in nature,” Wellhouser said, putting out his annual reminder to residents to lock doors, set alarms and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles.

The Patrol also saw an increased in vehicle collisions in the Covenant in 2017, with 40 injury accidents, up 16 since 2016. In non-injury collisions there was an increase of eight, up to 73 in 2017. Excessive speed continues to be the largest cause of accidents, Wellhouser said.

In 2017, the patrol drove over 106,000 miles and performed 35,000 security checks of Covenant properties.

“We are constantly doing home security checks,” Wellhouser said. “It’s an excellent benefit for residents in the Ranch.”To learn more about vacation and security checks, visit rsfpatrolblogspot.com