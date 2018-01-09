Surfers, runners team up for 1 Wave Challenge to benefit Boys to Men

The third annual 1 Wave Challenge returns this year with a new name, extending its impact beyond the surfing community by bringing in a new element on land with the running community. In addition to offering surfers the chance to break the Guinness World Record for the most surfers riding a single wave into shore, the 1 Wave Challenge & Beach Run now invites runners and walkers to lace up their sneakers and head to La Jolla Shores on Saturday, Jan. 27 for a 5K beach course or a 5 mile trail course.

The event benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a San Diego nonprofit dedicated to guiding and supporting at-risk and fatherless boys on their journey to manhood. Fueled by Boys to Men’s partnership with The Century Club of San Diego’s Champions for Youth campaign and a generous title sponsorship by Dr. Bronner’s All One!, the 1 Wave Challenge and Beach Run taps into the excitement of the closing weekend of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament.

Runners will be able to take part in this year's 1 Wave Challenge & Beach Run. Courtesy

Kicking off a high-profile golf tournament with a surfing event was the brainchild of Rancho Santa Fe resident Ernie Hahn, longtime general manager of the Valley View Casino Center.

When presented with the idea of folding runners and walkers into the 1 Wave Challenge, Hahn jumped at the chance.

“I saw it as a validation of our collective responsibility to invest in the lives of children and nurture their dreams,” Hahn said. “Boys to Men’s community-based approach to mentorship gives boys the chance to interact with a variety of male role models from all walks of life. Businessmen, artists and competitive athletes work closely with the boys, sharing with them important skills that give structure and purpose to their lives.”

The 1 Wave Challenge will attract 200 surfers to La Jolla Shores for the chance to smash the current world record for Most Surfers Riding One Wave, a feat accomplished almost ten years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore.

This year the event offers walkers and runners the chance to participate in either a scenic 5K on the beach or a 5-mile trek stretching from La Jolla Shores, to Blacks Beach and to the southern rim of the Torrey Pines Golf Course where the Farmers Insurance Open will unfold.

“Welcoming runners and walkers into the Boys to Men family builds on the exciting partnership we’ve developed with The Century Club, Champions for Youth, and the Farmers Insurance Open,” Boys to Men Executive Director Craig McClain said. “The 1 Wave Challenge & Beach Run gives surfers, runners, and walkers of all ages and abilities the chance to participate in something much larger than themselves at the start of a New Year. We see the event generating a spirit of excitement and possibility that will inspire our work throughout the coming year.”

Surfers, runners and walkers will be treated to snacks and beverages provided by local food purveyors. They also will receive an event t-shirt (and rash guard for surfers), commemorative medal, a swag bag filled with goodies and a beachside concert with Ryan Hiller.

Athletes also are encouraged to support Boys to Men Mentoring Network’s Champions for Youth campaign, “Stand Up for Their Dreams” and create their own fundraising pages.

“The 1 Wave Challenge & Beach Run is a fun and rewarding way to recruit new mentors and advocates into the Boys to Men community,” said David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner’s All-One, which has supported Boys to Men for nearly a decade. “We invite San Diegans to join us on the morning of January 27th to cheer on the surfers, runners and walkers who are committed to helping at-risk, often fatherless boys to turn their lives around, giving them the self-confidence and the life skills to become the men they want to be.”