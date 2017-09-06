100% Chiropractic making adjustments in new Cielo office

100% Chiropractic, a chiropractic wellness center, celebrated its grand opening in Cielo Village on Aug. 17. The new business aims to educate and empower patients to take charge of their health, rather than just treat symptoms.

100% Chiropractic offers chiropractic care, chiropractic x-rays, massage therapy and treatment of neck, spine, hip and knee injuries from automobile or sport accidents.

Drs. Jason and Vanessa Helfrich founded the first 100% Chiropractic in their hometown of Colorado Springs in 2004. Since then they have expanded to open 30 offices throughout Colorado, Georgia, Texas and California — the couple opened San Diego’s first location in Cielo Village after moving to Rancho Santa Fe with their three boys. The Cielo Village location is now the headquarters and training center for the business.

With 100% Chiropractic, the Helfrichs have a vision for a “health revolution.” They believe that the current healthcare model in the country doesn’t work for prevention and wellness — it focuses on treating sickness not preventing it.

100% Chiropractic recognizes there are many misconceptions of what chiropractic is and it is their mission to “educate the world on what true health is, one patient at a time.”

“Chiropractic is all about keeping the nervous system functional,” said Chelsey Lowe, office manager.

The practice looks to correct subluxation, the misalignment of the bones which puts pressure on nerves and interferes with the body’s ability to function properly. By manipulation of the vertical column, the nervous system is allowed to work better, which can help treat asthma, allergies, headaches and digestive issues.

“A lot of people think it’s just for back pain but it’s a lot more than that,” Lowe said.

The Cielo location, like all of their locations, aims to be warm and upbeat with a focus on making clients feel 100 percent like family. Lettering on one wall reads “Let our family take care of yours” and client success stories are highlighted on another.

The back of the office has a discovery room where clients have their first appointment with the doctor, undergoing posture analysis, a spinal and nervous system exam and x-rays to determine the type of adjustments the patient needs.

“This is where we do the detective work,” Lowe said.

After initial discovery findings, clients meet with the doctor in a private “empowerment and education” room where they can learn about what was seen on x-rays, getting a “crash course on radiology” to help set their health goals.

“Our main charge is educating patients to the level that they feel empowered to make their own health choices,” Lowe said.

The open adjustment area features adjustment tables and computers that show x-rays on the screen so the doctors can focus in and make the best adjustments possible.

The office also includes a private massage room, where x-rays are also utilized to provide a specific therapeutic massage and a retail center offers pharmaceutical grade supplements.

“A chiropractic adjustment is a great way to get your power turned on,” Lowe said.

100% Chiropractic is located in the Cielo Village off Del Dios Highway, 18025 Calle Ambiente, Suite 204, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. To learn more visit 100percentchiropractic.com or call (858) 367-8660.