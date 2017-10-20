Week In Sports

Football

Torrey Pines defeated Oceanside 30-0 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 13.

Mac Bingham rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons.

Torrey Pines improved to 2-1 in league and 5-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon experienced its first defeat of the season as the Mavericks lost to Mission Hills 24-13 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 13.

Mavericks quarterback Jake Neufeld threw for 160 yards and one touchdown in defeat for LCC.

Neufeld completed a 55-yard scoring pass to Jaquan Carroll and Karson Lippert scored on a 39-yard run to help the Mavericks jump out to an early 13-3 lead.

The Mavericks fell to 2-1 in league and 6-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Classical Academy 56-3 in a nonleague game on Oct. 13.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown on five carries threw and threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The Eagles rolled up 435 yards of total offense. They rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

Linguadoca completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Luke Sanders and a 36-yard scoring pass to Joe Burich.

Burich, Jack Miles, Austinn Rossetti and Blake Weeks added rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Love led the Eagles defensively with 10 tackles and Sanders had nine tackles.

The Eagles improved to 4-3 overall for the season.

Volleyball

Cathedral Catholic defeated Our Lady of the Peace 3-1 (25-13, 25-10, 16-25, 25-12) in a Western League match on Oct. 12.

The win was the Dons’ 10 in their last 11 matches.

Peyton Wilhite led the Dons with 16 kills and Jaalyn Sotoa had 11 kills.

Karenna Wurl had 24 digs and six service aces and Lindsey Miller had nine kills and four blocks.

Kylie Adams had 37 assists.

The victory followed a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16) league win against Point Loma three days earlier in which Wilhite led the Dons with 13 kills and Sotoa had 11 kills.

Miller and McKenna Branson each had 10 kills and Adams had 41 assists.

The Dons improved to 5-0 in league and 16-5 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Sage Creek 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-18) in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 13 for the Falcons 14th straight win.

Brie Severino had nine kills and Kiara McNulty had eight kills to lead the Falcons.

Carly Diehl had 21 assists and McNulty had nine assists.

The victory followed a 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9) league win against La Costa Canyon two days earlier in which Emily Fitzner had 14 kills, Kendra Ham had 13 kills and Jaden Whitmarsh had 11 kills.

Dani Fornaciari had 10 kills and led the Falcons with seven blocks.

McNulty had 25 assists, 16 digs and five blocks, and Fitzner had 23 assists.

Jessi Lumsden led LCC with 15 kills, Morgan Lewis had 14 kills and Sophia Tulino had 12 kills.

Caitlin Kikta had 41 assists.

The Falcons improved to 7-0 in league and 22-3 overall for the season and the Mavericks fell to 5-2 in league and 15-9 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated San Dieguito Academy 3-1 (25-9, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18) in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 11.

Evie Gonzalez and Whitley Ballard each had 10 kills to lead the Ravens.

Olivia Lovenberg had 29 assists and Gracie Wood had 10 assists.

Sarah Colla led SDA with 19 kills and 11 digs, and setters Savannah Hyndman and Faith Kelly each had 12 assists.

The Ravens improved to 5-1 in league and 16-7 overall for the season and the Mustangs fell to 0-6 in league and 15-12 overall for the season.

Water polo

San Dieguito Academy had its three-game winning streak stopped as the Mustangs lost to Torrey Pines 10-9 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 12.

Matheus Gensler, Kekoa Wheeler, Jude Irons and Nate Conger each scored two goals in defeat for the Mustangs.

SDA goalie Gavin Silberman had 14 saves.

The loss followed a 10-2 league win against La Costa Canyon two days earlier in which Conger scored three goals and Wheeler had three goals and two assists.

Gensler scored two goals and had one assist.

Silberman had 14 saves and Dylan Herrera had three saves.

The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in league and 17-6 overall for the season.

Field hockey

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 5-0 in its Avocado League West opener on Oct. 11.

Sophia LeRose led the Falcons with two goals and Kristin Bitter and Ryan Poe each scored one goal and had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 1-0 in league and 10-6 overall for the season and the Mustangs fell to 0-2 in league and 7-7 overall for the season.