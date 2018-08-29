Zephyr Fletcher named TPHS Foundation executive director

Torrey Pines High School Foundation recently announced that Zephyr Fletcher, great granddaughter of Col. Ed Fletcher, a prominent real estate and land developer of many areas in San Diego, most especially in Del Mar and Solana Beach, assumed the position of executive director July 16.
Zephyr, a Torrey Pines High School and Pepperdine University alum, brings over 17 years of nonprofit finance and management experience to TPHS Foundation. She most recently worked at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum and Challenged Athletes Foundation.
Driven by sport most of her life, Zephyr is committed to supporting youth and communities which believe in the importance of a strong, vital high school that values education and athletics. She has seen the TPHS Foundation from its inception in 1993 and is very familiar with the contributions it has made to the school, its students and the community over the years. She said of Torrey Pines, “I absolutely love my alma mater and what the teachers, staff and coaches did to help prepare me mentally and physically for the ‘adult world. I am indebted to TP and feel so humbled and excited to work with teachers, administrators, students, parents and the community to enhance every student’s experience at TP.”
Torrey Pines Principal Rob Coppo said, “As an alum myself, I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Zephyr back home.”
For more information about the Torrey Pines High School Foundation, visit: www.torreypinesfoundation.org.