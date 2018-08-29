Zephyr Fletcher named TPHS Foundation executive director

Driven by sport most of her life, Zephyr is committed to supporting youth and communities which believe in the importance of a strong, vital high school that values education and athletics. She has seen the TPHS Foundation from its inception in 1993 and is very familiar with the contributions it has made to the school, its students and the community over the years. She said of Torrey Pines, “I absolutely love my alma mater and what the teachers, staff and coaches did to help prepare me mentally and physically for the ‘adult world. I am indebted to TP and feel so humbled and excited to work with teachers, administrators, students, parents and the community to enhance every student’s experience at TP.”