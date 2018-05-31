Torrey Pines High School cancels classes after school threat

A school threat made by a former student against Torrey Pines High School prompted the campus to cancel classes and all school-related activities Thursday, May 31, according to a letter from the principal.

San Diego police informed school officials of the threat Thursday morning. Few details were released about the nature of the threat except that that it involved weapons and a former student.

The school and district officials are working closely with police investigators, Principal Rob Coppo wrote in a letter posted to the school’s website.

“While we do not have any other details regarding the threat, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school,” he wrote. “Please keep your students home today.”

The school plans to continue to update families as they learn more, the letter said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. In addition, any person can anonymously report on threats and other suspicious activity in schools by visiting studentsspeakingout.org, according to the San Diego Police Department.

-- Lyndsay Winkley is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune