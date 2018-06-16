SDUHSD selects Larry Perondi as intermin superintendent

The San Dieguito Union High School District Board of Trustees announced it has selected Larry Perondi to serve as the district’s interim superintendent while it conducts a search for a permanent superintendent, according to a news release. The board will officially vote to approve Perondi’s contract at its next regular meeting on Thursday, June 21.

The board selected the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, LLC (HYA) to conduct the search on Wednesday, June 13, at a special meeting. The position opened when current superintendent Eric Dill announced last month he had accepted a position at Santa Clara Unified School District.

Perondi retired from Oceanside Unified School District in 2014, where he served as superintendent for seven years. He began his career as a teacher at Sweetwater Union High School District and rose to deputy superintendent during his 32 years at the district prior to moving to Oceanside.

There are many reasons the board opted for a retired superintendent to serve in the interim role, SDUHSD Board President Beth Hergesheimer explained in the news release.

“Bringing in an experienced and respected superintendent like Mr. Perondi to handle the demands of that office will allow our leadership team to continue their focus on the daily activities of running the school district.” Hergesheimer continued, “We have so many important initiatives such as transition to new science standards, professional development of teachers, increased focus on student wellness and school safety, and implementation of a new special education strategic plan that we did not want to put that work on hold by adding the superintendent’s responsibilities to any administrator’s already full plate.”

The board will meet with HYA on Friday, June 22 to discuss the timeline for recruiting and hiring a new superintendent. The firm will assist with a nationwide search to find candidates who match the attributes sought by the board and the community.

“Hiring a superintendent is the greatest responsibility of a school board,” Hergesheimer said. “We take this duty seriously and are looking forward to a comprehensive search with a thorough vetting process to find a superintendent to lead this amazing district

Visit www.sduhsd.net.