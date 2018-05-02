CCA senior Justin Wilkey selected as 2018 CIF Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for San Diego

Justin Wilkey Keane Studios

Canyon Crest Academy Senior Justin Wilkey was selected as the 2018 CIF Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for San Diego. The CIF scholarship includes an award and a check for $1,000 to be used toward college tuition.

Justin will be attending Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas in the fall, where he will be a pre-med major in the Dedman College of Humanities & Sciences. In addition to the CIF scholarship, Justin was awarded SMU’s Distinguished Scholarship, $100,000 over four years, for demonstrating outstanding academic credentials and personal achievement.

Additionally, Justin was awarded SMU’s Discovery Scholarship, $36,000 over four years, for his primary academic interest in one of the STEM disciplines. SMU has also honored Justin with admission to its prestigious Hilltop Scholars Program, which was designed for students demonstrating high academic achievement and an interest in community service and leadership.

In Justin’s award letter, Roger L. Blake, executive director of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) stated, “You belong to a very special group. There are over 800,000 student-athletes in high school athletics in California and you have been selected from that group because of your achievement in the classroom and in athletics. We are very proud of you.”