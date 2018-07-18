High school district invites additional community input for superintendent search

The governing board of San Dieguito Union High School District has initiated a search for a new superintendent. Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has been selected as the firm to conduct the search and advise the board through the process.

Community input about the desired characteristics to be used in recruiting and selecting a superintendent will be gathered through an online survey available to parents and the community on the district’s website at: www.sduhsd.net or www.sduhsd.net/SUPERINTENDENT-SEARCH/index.html, available through 4 p.m. on July 31, 2018.

Two open forums were previously held in early July. An additional open forum will be held Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Union High School District District Office Board Room, 710 Encinitas Blvd. Encinitas, 92024.