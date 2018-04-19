April 19: Event briefs

5th Annual Solana Beach PTA International Festival is April 26

The 5th Annual Solana Beach PTA International Festival will be held Thursday, April 26, at Solana Vista Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event, which is a celebration of multiculturalism and diversity, offers a variety of fun educational activities for kids. Event participants will have the opportunity to learn about more than 20 countries and their cultures, experience folk/international performances and hands-on activities: origami, African drumming, Chinese Lion Dance, opera, Aztec dance, and more.

All are welcome to come dressed in traditional costume (or international sports jersey) and note that the international stands with interactive activities will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the shows will be on from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. International food trucks will be available to buy food and free international food samples will be available at each country stand.

Solana Vista Elementary School is located at 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach, 92075.

Dia De Los Ninos at Solana Beach Library

Come to the Solana Beach Library Wednesday, April 25, 6 p.m., to celebrate children’s day! Pig’s Eye Puppets will be featured, and there will be snacks and a book for each child in attendance. There is no registration required for this free event. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Free CPR and AED training at Morgan Run

Receive free CPR and AED training Saturday, April 21 from 2:30-4 p.m. at Morgan Run Resort & Club, Conference Center. The event is sponsored by Morgan Run Resort & Club and San Diego Project Heart Beat. Learn how to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest using hands-only CPR from professional first responders. Get hands-on experience with practice mannequins. No CPR cards will be issued.

These lifesaving techniques are useful in an emergency situation since the average response time for first responder’s ranges between 8-12 minutes. For each minute delayed, the chance of survival reduces by approximately 10 percent. Local tennis player Doctor Kenneth Anderson will be a guest speaker. He is a sudden cardiac arrest survivor.

Sign up: barbaram@seniorquote.com or drop by day of the event. For questions, please contact Barbara Haynor Mullen at barbaram@seniorquote.com

3rd Annual UCP Comedy Night

United Crebral Palsy of San Diego County will hold its 3rd Annual UCP Comedy Night April 28, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.Silent auction, buffet and show: $45. Emcee: Russ T. Nailz, plus Steve Kelley, Gregg Otto and Allen Harvey.

Tickets: (858) 605-3215, www.ucpsd.org/events.html

22nd Annual Meet the Chefs event

The 22nd Annual Meet the Chefs event will be held Sunday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Hilton Del Mar. This special culinary experience treats over 350 guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also features auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo.

Tickets: www.casadeamparo.org/event/22nd-annual-meet-the-chefs/

For over two decades, Casa de Amparo has held this annual event to help heal children suffering from abuse or neglect during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Hilton San Diego Del Mar:15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 92014.

Rancho Santa Fe Association to present concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Association invites the community to attend a concert on Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. on the South Village Green across from Thyme in the Ranch.

Families and residents of all ages are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for an evening of live music in the heart of the Village. Join friends and neighbors and enjoy the sounds of classic rock, oldies and more from the San Diego Bayside band. Attendees may bring a picnic basket, and drinks will be available for purchase on the upper lawn from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

For additional concert information, please contact Karlin Vance at (858) 756-1174 or email Karlin@RSFAssociation.com.

Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar Half-Price Sale

The Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar Semi-Annual Half-Price Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 4 - 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All All books, CDs and DVDs will be 50 percent off. Address: 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.

Passport to Brazil event

The diverse cultural background of Brazil includes many celebrations and festivals that have become known around the world, such as Brazilian Carnival. This colorful culture creates an environment that makes Brazil a popular destination. Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) will recreate this culture at Passport to the Brazil, on Saturday, April 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. Passport to the Brazil will feature many of Southern California’s finest cultural artists, musicians and dancers.

For tickets and information, visit: www.encinitasarts.org. For more information, please email encinitasarts@gmail.com or call (760) 298-1708.

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘Little Women’

The Village Church Community Theater will present “Little Women” by Gary Peterson April 27-29.

This adaptation of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott is a strong story-line about four sisters, each with a distinctively different personality. It offers irresistible charm about how they grow up with their joys and disappointments in their life experiences. Gary Peterson has much experience adapting classics for the stage, and here he has deftly selected many of the most charming and memorable scenes from the story to dramatize the magic that makes the book such an enduring classic. Audiences of all ages will be highly entertained with this timeless essence of a family that cares deeply for one another — the inspiration and pathos, the laughter and love.

Tickets are now available at villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

America’s First Master Sommelier coming to the Village Church

The Village Church’s “Gen X/Millennials” ministry will be sponsoring Gathering VI, featuring Eddie Osterland, America’s First Master Sommelier on Saturday, May 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. Osterland will be teaching attendees the art of “power entertaining” with wine and food. Guests will enjoy wine, dinner, entertainment, fellowship and traditional prayer liturgy. All are welcome: no need to be a Gen X or Millennial. Cost: $25 per person. Child care available for ages 2-11, but limited to 30 slots. To purchase tickets, please visit villagechurch.org/visit/special-events/gathering-vi or by calling the Church Office at 858-756-2441.

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held April 28-29 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event features 150 local and national companies that have products and services that cater to kids and families. Meet instructors and coaches teaching karate, soccer and football. Or sign up for a gymnastics, talent or dance school. Pet a furry friend like a miniature donkey or touch exotic animals like a huge a snake. The event also includes kids activities, games, crafts and more. Visit www.sandiegokidsexpo.com

Del Mar Art Center Gallery to present ‘Summer Splash’

Drench your senses in “Summer Splash!”, a sparkling new selection of art in a lively mix of media and style at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery from April 30 through July 30. The public is invited to meet and mingle with the artists at the center’s second 2018 Opening Reception Saturday May 5 from 5 - 8 p.m.

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery presents a wide variety of art in traditional and contemporary media: sculpture, oil, acrylic, fabric, wood, original printmaking, ceramics, mosaic, encaustic and more.

The gallery is located on the top level of the Del Mar Plaza,-on the corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street in Del Mar. Two hour underground parking will be validated. Visit www.dmacgallery.com

Del Mar Antique Show and Sale

The Del Mar Antique Show and Sale will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 20-22. The exhibitors will be selling the finest in antiques and collectibles, including all types of glass, pottery, paper ephemera, crystal, jewelry, art, silver, Americana, primitives, American and European furniture, vintage collectibles and decorator items, and much more.

Show hours Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heart of a Child concert to feature America’s Got Talent performer Merrick Hanna

Heart of a Child Benefit Concert will be held Saturday, April 28. Food trucks on site at 5 p.m., reception and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. The event benefits the Ariana Miller Music With Heart program which provides no-cost music therapy to children battling serious illness at Rady Children’s Hospital.

The Heart of a Child benefit concert is the premier showcase of San Diego’s young musical talent, and this year’s special guest performer is 13-year-old Merrick Hanna of Encinitas. Best known for his many appearances on last season’s America’s Got Talent (AGT), Hanna became an instant fan and judge favorite on the CBS series, making it all the way to the semifinal round.

Where: Irwin M. Jacobs Hall at Qualcomm, 5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, CA 92121. Visit ResoundingJoyInc.org for tickets and more information.

Queen Bee Market Spring Expo to support Food Bank

Cushman San Diego Food Bank Queen Bee Market, the popular urban-style market, has partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to host a food and fundraising drive at the bi-annual shopping event held at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.

The San Diego Food Bank will have a booth at Queen Bee Market, where representatives from the local nonprofit will collect monetary donations and non-perishable goods, such as canned tuna, canned chicken, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, cereal and more. Queen Bee Market shoppers may also donate through the online virtual food drive.

For more information, visit www.TheQueenBeeMarket.com.

Ocean Air Spring Carnival April 22

The Ocean Air PTA will hold its 8th Annual Spring Carnival at Ocean Air School in Carmel Valley at 11444 Canter Heights Drive, on Sunday, April 22, from 1-4 p.m. The carnival is an exciting and fun family event for the whole community that raises funds for PTA programs which enrich children’s education and build an engaged school community.

Carnival games and attractions include laser tag, dodge ball, face painting, golf, batting cage, cake walk, wrecking ball, pedal karts, dolphin slide, and much more. A silent auction will feature more than 100 items including getaways, dining, health & beauty, sports, and fun & games. Light food and refreshments will be available. For information, visit oceanairpta.org/spring-carnival/

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The 35th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair, sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), returns to downtown Encinitas on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, along this award-winning main street.

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.visitencinitas.org.

SD Center for Jewish Culture hosts political commentator Sally Kohn

The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (SDCJC) has announced it is hosting popular political commentator Sally Kohn for a one-night, non-denominational, secular speaking event at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla on May 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is appropriately titled “Community Divided, Humanity United,” a message Kohn advocates in her soon-to-be released book “The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity.” The event is generously funded by the County of San Diego’s Community Enhancement program. visit www.sdcjc.org or www.sallykohn.com

Memory Cafe speaker to discuss ‘Aging Process: What’s Normal’

On April 27 at 10 a.m., the Memory Cafe welcomes guest speaker Maricela Gomez from the Southern Caregiver Resource Center who will discuss the “Aging Process: What’s Normal” and take questions. The free Memory Cafe is a social gathering for friends and family to come “perk” up their memory as we reminisce, share stories, games, songs and laughs. Refreshments and coffee served. Monthly on Second and Fourth Fridays 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B, Carmel Valley. Questions contact Michelle Mullen at 972-342-9727 or mrlo9296@hotmail.com.

Full Moon Hike

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy for a full-moon hike on the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon. This 1.7-mile loop trail is easy, short and flat. Dogs are welcome on leash.

April 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free. Directions provided on registration. https//form.jotform.us/61446150600141

Herp hangout with local reptiles

Curious about our local slithering snakes and lively lizards? Join The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and local herpetologist Jeff Nordland at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom on April 29, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for an interactive presentation on local habitats, how they impact herps, and why herps are necessary, important, and nothing to be afraid of.

Kids will be able to touch, hold, and experience local herps up close under the supervision of trained volunteers and SDRVC staff members. This is a free event. Registration: herphangout.eventbrite.com

Questions? Contact Ana Lutz, Education Manager, ana@sdrvc.org, 858-755-6956

Del Mar band to play Gator By the Bay

Del Mar band Whitney Shay & Igor Prado will peform on Saturday, May 12 at 12:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. at the 17th Annual Gator By The Bay Louisana music, food and crawfish festival at Spanish Landing Park. The band will be joining the list of more than 100 musical acts and special performances on seven stages at the event which will run May 10-13.

Visit www.gatorbythebay.com.

Maritime Museum hosts Waterfront Chocolate Festival

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, hosts the 7th annual Chocolate Festival Sunday, April 29, from noon to 4 p.m. Guests will experience the delicious range of tastes from dozens of vendors, seaside scavenger hunt, Make

Your Own Chocolate Pizzas, cooking demonstrations, chocolate pairings with wine and beer, and much more. Complimentary general admission to the museum is included with Chocolate Festival ticket purchase. Tickets and event information are available at www.sdmaritime.org.

Art Alive 2018

Springtime in San Diego means Art Alive at The San Diego Museum of Art April 27-29. A blaze of color, bright blossoms, and lush foliage—a garden of earthly delights—the museum blooms again. With 100-plus floral interpretations of masterworks of art and four flower-filled days of events, Art Alive returns for its 37th year. Created by top local and national designers, these floral interpretations can be seen April 26 at the Premiere Dinner and throughout Art Alive weekend April 27 – 29. This year Art Alive honors the opening of Nancy Lorenz: Moon Gold.Visit bit.ly/2H7dYyI

Benefit concert for local immigration relief, a journey to citizenship

North County Immigration and Citizenship Center (NCICC) located in Solana Beach recently announced that tickets are on sale for the annual benefit concert with live entertainment of inspirational jazz and gospel music. The event will be held be held Sunday, May 20, from 7-9 p.m. at Solana Beach, Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

NCICC is a faith-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization legal and educational service provider serving San Diego County residents whose mission is to help immigrants navigate the complicated legal and cultural path to citizenship in the United States. Over 100,000 permanent residents in San Diego County are eligible for citizenship. Visit www.northcountycitizenzship.org for tickets and more information.

Del Mar National Horse Show