TPHS cross country runners kick off season with strong performances at Bronco Round-up

Junior Nick Salz at the finish of his race. Courtesy

Torrey Pines High School cross country started its season with a strong showing at the Bronco Round-up on Sept. 8. The Bronco Round-up was a two-mile course at Kit Carson's park in Escondido.

The Falcons’ boys varsity team finished third in the field of 16, behind La Costa Canyon and El Camino (Oceanside). They were led by junior Nick Salz with an official personal best of 10:09.3.

The varsity girls were led by freshman Annika Salz, who finished ninth with 12:07.8 and sophomore Page Endres who finished 12th with a 12:14. The girls’ strong showing, at 5th, shows promise for the coming season.

Freshman Johnathan Hidle was another bright spot for the Falcons boys, finishing third in the boys freshman division with a time of 10:53.3.

Head Coach Kaitlin Hildebrand was encouraged by strong performances to lead off the season.