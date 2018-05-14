'A solution...as big as the problem': Convention of States presentation to be held May 23 in Encinitas

The public is invited to an apolitical and nonpartisan presentation of the Convention Of States Project from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday evening, May 23, in the Community Room, at the Encinitas Branch of the San Diego County Credit Union, 501 North El Camino Real, (northeast corner of Garden View Road).

The vast majority of Americans across party lines and ideologies, are upset and tired of government incompetence, overreach, soaring national debt, who believe the country’s system of checks and balances has become dysfunctional, with unelected bureaucrats and lobbyists wielding too much power, and politicians who enrich themselves during their long careers in office.

More than 3 million Americans now support a Convention Of States to reorganize the power structure in Washington, DC, with a method which is peaceful, legal and also constitutional. Article V of the U.S. Constitution empowers the States to call for a convention to propose amendments to the Constitution, with a plan limited to impose fiscal restraints, and reign in the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, plus term limits for federal officials, the Congress and the Supreme Court.

Admission to the presentation is free, Reservations are not required, plus plenty otfree parking. From the lower parking area, enter through the double doors on the ground floor at the east end of the building.

You can watch a two-minute You Tube video about the goals of the project at:Youtu.be/sAEVeclqrns

Visit ConventionOfStates.comor Lou Oberman: email: LouObermanCOS@Reagan.com --Press release