Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team members win medals and trophies at competition

Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team recently competed at the Helix Charter San Diego/Imperial Valley Speech League Competition. CCA placed 3rd overall at the competition, which included about a dozen participating high schools. Team members who earned medals and trophies for top 10 placements included Danny An for Lincoln Douglas, and Razeen Nasar, Syon Mansur, David Zhai and Iain Law for Public Forum. The group’s debate coach and League President is former San Diego Superior Court Judge Michael Orfield.