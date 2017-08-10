Save the date for Rotary's Taste of Rancho Santa Fe Oct. 1

The 2017 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event, taking place on Sunday, Oct. 1 at The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe, hopes to raise more than $100,000 to benefit 10 local nonprofits.

“Through our application and screening process, we picked nonprofits which align with the Rotary core value of service over self – with an emphasis on underserved communities,” said Laura MacKinnon, president of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation which is the charity arm of the local Rotary club.

With 22 wineries/breweries and 10 restaurants committed already to participate in this year’s 5th annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe, it promises to be an elegant and festive event. Tickets are on sale now at tasteofrsf.org at $100 – and all of the net proceeds are distributed to the causes that participate. Organized and run by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the event relies mostly on volunteers to keep overhead low, leaving more money for the 10 benefiting charities.

Among those picked as a beneficiary this year is Cancer Angels of San Diego – which provides funds and resources for families struggling with cancer, such as Sergio and Silvia. The couple has three young children, and Sergio was diagnosed with brain cancer. Cancer Angels provided the family with financial assistance.

“I have no words. It brings tears to my eyes because I am so grateful that they have helped us so much when we felt like we had no hope for our financial situation and still having to go through all this,” Silvia wrote of their assistance.

Jacob Li, who benefited from Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation's free heart screenings. (Anna Scipione)

Another beneficiary is the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation, which provides free heart screenings to youth ages 12 to 26 to detect heart conditions that can lead to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Jacob Li, a student/athlete at Torrey Pines High School, is one of those students who attended a free Eric Paredes Screen Your Teen event at the request of his mother; only to find out he had an irregular heartbeat which required surgical correction.

“A quick, painless ECG test of my heart saved my life,” shared Jacob.

After undergoing surgery, he’s back on the court and is feeling healthy. His mother, Diana Li, is now a board member of the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation.

“As a parent of a teen found at-risk, I am beyond thankful for this free, lifesaving resource. Don’t wait, register your kids today. It could just save their life,” she said. Learn more at epsavealife.org.

Money raised at the 2017 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will help both organizations continue their missions. Other beneficiaries include the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation, Future Legends, Connect Med International, SNAP – (Spay & Neuter Action Project), Cal State San Marcos Foundation, James Cooley Foundation, and Kids Korps-Hands On San Diego and Vision of Children.

“We are grateful to our wonderful sponsors who are making this event a success, including Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, our title sponsor, and Casa Aldea Senior Living – our latest Magnum and Wine Glass Sponsor. Their generous support is crucial to throwing a successful and meaningful party for 500 guests,” said Lauren Reynolds, Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event co-chair.

To learn more about the 2017 Taste of RSF, participate as a vendor, sponsor or to buy tickets, go to tasteofrsf.org. You can also email tasteofrsf@gmail.com.