Registration open for RSF Community Center’s ‘All Fore the Community’ Golf Classic Oct. 23 at RSF Golf Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center has opened player registration for its 24th annual “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic to be held on Monday, Oct. 23, at the exclusive Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament is open to the public and includes a putting contest, buffet lunch, tee prizes and an “All Fore Fun” After Party featuring a cocktail reception, hosted bar, dinner, silent and live auctions and an awards ceremony. Player fee is $350 and include admission to the dinner and awards ceremony. Cost for non-players to attend the After Party is $100.

Player registration opens at 10 a.m. with a buffet lunch, tee prizes, chair massages, open driving range and a putting contest. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at noon in scramble format. The event will include several exciting on-course activities and contests.

The Community Center relies on the tournament to help fund a large percentage of its operations. “This is an important fundraiser for the center and we’re proud that players rate it among their favorite tournaments,” Linda Durket, executive director of the RSF Community Center, said. “They say they love the pace of play, the on-course activities and certainly the golf course itself. The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club does a fantastic job giving golfers and guests a first-rate experience from start to finish.”

Durket added, “The tournament is a great opportunity for local businesses and residents to enjoy a great day of golf together.” A variety of sponsorships are available, including After Party, Putting Contest, Beverage Cart and Tee sponsorships.

All proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center, a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization. To register to play, or for sponsorship information, please contact Linda Durket by email at Ldurket@rsfcc.org or call 858-756-2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org.