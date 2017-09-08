Sept. 7: Event briefs

2017 Art of Fashion show

Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara and Versace are among the top international designers and luxury retailers to be showcased on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., when The Country Friends presents the 2017 Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The runway show, which celebrates South Coast Plaza’s 50th Anniversary, also will include the latest looks from the fall/winter collections of Roberto Cavalli, Brunello Cucinelli, M Missoni, Weekend Max Mara, The Webster and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe again serves as the historic venue for this annual homage to fall, fashion and philanthropy. The event, chaired by Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug, honors entrepreneur and philanthropist Jenny Craig, and benefits more than 40 San Diego County charities. Fox 5 Anchor Kathleen Bade will emcee. For more details, visit thecountryfriends.org

RSF Women’s Fund luncheon

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will kick off its 2017-2018 year Sept. 19 with a special luncheon noon at the Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.

Guest speaker at the event will be Wendy L. Patrick, a San Diego County Deputy District Attorney, named the Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year by the California State Bar’s Public Law Section, and recognized by her peers as one of the Top Ten criminal attorneys in San Diego by the San Diego Daily Transcript. She has completed over 150 trials ranging from hate crimes, to domestic violence, to first-degree murder. Fee for this luncheon is $40 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register

Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events. This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund.

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality during the 39th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Under its iconic gold dome, the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds and aromas of Greece.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.

For more information, visit cardiffgreekfest.com.

Silver Age Yoga

Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit organization that provides free yoga classes to seniors, and which taught over 800 free classes last year, is holding its fifth annual fundraiser Monday, Sept. 18 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. with live music, great food and wine, beautiful sunset, spectacular ocean view, and a fun silent auction featuring items from local artists, restaurants and businesses. Silver Age Yoga students and teachers tickets are $42.

All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information, or to buy tickets, go to silverageyoga.org or call 858-693-3110.

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne

‘A Tribute to Big Band Vocalists’

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will present six talented vocalists to sing tunes Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. that where made popular by great singers of the big band era. The vocalists will include: Ruby Presnell, The Evans Brothers, Tom and Rick, Draeh Jirnae, Michael Ruhl, and Leonard Tucker, Jr. Songs like, Blue Skies, Old Black Magic, It Had to Be You , All of Me and many more. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band has become one of the most popular big bands in San Diego and has presented several outstanding guest musicians over the past few years.

Location: Poway Center for the Performing Arts (15498 Espola Rd, Poway). For advance tickets or questions, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

KAABOO Del Mar

KAABOO Del Mar returns to the fairgrounds for its third consecutive year from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

The event will feature 70 musical acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Weezer. The festival will also include works from visual artists, food from craft vendors and more experiences.

For more information about the festival, visit kaaboodelmar.com

Summer Twilight Concert

The Del Mar Foundation’s final Summer Twilight Concert of this season will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with Sensation Show Band performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 5 p.m., preceded by a 4 p.m. opening performance featuring Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Coldwell Banker ‘Homes for Dogs’ event

The Rancho Santa Fe office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Greyhound Adoption Center are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker "Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend." The dog adoption awareness event will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, located at 5951 Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe.