Sept. 7: Event briefs

2017 Art of Fashion show
Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara and Versace are among the top international designers and luxury retailers to be showcased on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., when The Country Friends presents the 2017 Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The runway show, which celebrates South Coast Plaza’s 50th Anniversary, also will include the latest looks from the fall/winter collections of Roberto Cavalli, Brunello Cucinelli, M Missoni, Weekend Max Mara, The Webster and Saks Fifth Avenue.
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe again serves as the historic venue for this annual homage to fall, fashion and philanthropy. The event, chaired by Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug, honors entrepreneur and philanthropist Jenny Craig, and benefits more than 40 San Diego County charities. Fox 5 Anchor Kathleen Bade will emcee. For more details, visit thecountryfriends.org
RSF Women’s Fund luncheon
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will kick off its 2017-2018 year Sept. 19 with a special luncheon noon at the Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.
Guest speaker at the event will be Wendy L. Patrick, a San Diego County Deputy District Attorney, named the Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year by the California State Bar’s Public Law Section, and recognized by her peers as one of the Top Ten criminal attorneys in San Diego by the San Diego Daily Transcript. She has completed over 150 trials ranging from hate crimes, to domestic violence, to first-degree murder. Fee for this luncheon is $40 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register
Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events. This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund.
Cardiff Greek Festival
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality during the 39th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Under its iconic gold dome, the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds and aromas of Greece.
The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.
For more information, visit cardiffgreekfest.com.
Silver Age Yoga
Silver Age Yoga, a nonprofit organization that provides free yoga classes to seniors, and which taught over 800 free classes last year, is holding its fifth annual fundraiser Monday, Sept. 18 at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar. The event is from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. with live music, great food and wine, beautiful sunset, spectacular ocean view, and a fun silent auction featuring items from local artists, restaurants and businesses. Silver Age Yoga students and teachers tickets are $42.
All proceeds from the event will support Silver Age Yoga classes. For more information, or to buy tickets, go to silverageyoga.org or call 858-693-3110.
Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo
Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.
Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne
‘A Tribute to Big Band Vocalists’
The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will present six talented vocalists to sing tunes Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. that where made popular by great singers of the big band era. The vocalists will include: Ruby Presnell, The Evans Brothers, Tom and Rick, Draeh Jirnae, Michael Ruhl, and Leonard Tucker, Jr. Songs like, Blue Skies, Old Black Magic, It Had to Be You , All of Me and many more. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band has become one of the most popular big bands in San Diego and has presented several outstanding guest musicians over the past few years.
Location: Poway Center for the Performing Arts (15498 Espola Rd, Poway). For advance tickets or questions, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.
KAABOO Del Mar
KAABOO Del Mar returns to the fairgrounds for its third consecutive year from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.
The event will feature 70 musical acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Weezer. The festival will also include works from visual artists, food from craft vendors and more experiences.
For more information about the festival, visit kaaboodelmar.com
Summer Twilight Concert
The Del Mar Foundation’s final Summer Twilight Concert of this season will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with Sensation Show Band performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 5 p.m., preceded by a 4 p.m. opening performance featuring Whitney Shay and Robin Henkel. Visit delmarfoundation.org.
Coldwell Banker ‘Homes for Dogs’ event
The Rancho Santa Fe office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Greyhound Adoption Center are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker "Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend." The dog adoption awareness event will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, located at 5951 Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe.
"There will be a greyhound walk through the village of Rancho Santa Fe at 10 a.m. for those who would like to bring their greyhounds to socialize," said Lorraine Cimusz, an affiliated agent with the Rancho Santa Fe office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. "Come meet some adopted racing greyhound ambassadors on the lawn of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and learn more about the many other greyhounds rescued from racetracks who are ready for their forever homes at the Greyhound Adoption Center. Come out and spend some time getting to know the greyhounds!"
For more information about the event, please contact Lorraine Cimusz at 760-822-9749 or info@LorraineSellsSD.com. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project, visit blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs/
To learn more about the Greyhound Adoption Center, visit houndsavers.org.
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon
The 12th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon takes place at Dog Beach Del Mar on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other dog-and-family friendly activities scheduled at the 12th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon include the Surf Dog Hall-of-Fame Induction Ceremony, and live beach tunes, as well as regular event favorites including the pup-ular Canine Costume Contest, 50 interactive vendor booths with great gifts, snacks and dog items available for purchase, opportunity drawings, and a free special Kids’ Activity area – with crafts, face painting, games and more.
For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117.
Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon
The North County San Diego Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon and Meeting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Please contact DeeDee Barkley for location and more information at 858-771-5120.
'American Art at SDMA' lecture
The next San Diego Museum of Art North County Chapter art lecture will be held Monday, Sept. 18 and feature the topic "The New Installation of American Art at SDMA."
Speaker Sherry Reed, docent at the San Diego Museum of Art, will present highlights of familiar and "in the vault" works in the re-installation of American Art. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
Together Against Cancer workshop
Moores Cancer Center presents Together Against Cancer, a free relationship workshop for couples impacted by cancer. For information and to register, please go to holdmetightcouplesretreat.info/tac/ or phone (858)822-5381.
New comedy ‘American Hero’
New Village Arts announces the second play of its 17th season, American Hero, the provocative new comedy by Bess Wohl. Runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15 at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.
American Hero takes place at a newly-franchised sub shop at the local mall in a run-down American suburb. There, three down-on-their-luck "sandwich artists" — a teenager, a single mom and a downsized corporate banker — are perfecting the mustard-to-cheese ratio, according to the company manual, when their shot at the American dream is interrupted by a series of peculiar events. To keep their minimum-wage jobs, they must become unlikely allies in a post-recession world; even as corporate America gives up on them, they band together to prove that heroes aren't born, they're made... fresh to order on your choice of bread.
Visit newvillagearts.org. Location: 2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Foreign Film: Lemon Tree Israeli
Foreign Film: Lemon Tree Israeli, Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles. 2008, 1 hr 46 min; rated PG-13. Friday, Sept. 8 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, room 204. Free
The story of a Palestinian widow who must defend her lemon orchard when a new Israeli Defense Minister moves next to her and threatens to have her lemon grove torn down. At the same time she develops a human bond with the minister’s wife. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com
28th annual
Fall Home/Garden Show
During its three-day extravaganza this Sept. 22-24 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the 28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations.
For more information: 858-350-3738 or visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com
Garden Native to hold workshop
Garden Native will present a workshop Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This is an event for garden enthusiasts and landscape professionals to learn how to plant a native garden. In addition to the basics, attendees will learn of the far-reaching benefits of using native horticulture. These benefits include low-water use, low maintenance, and providing habitat for native wildlife including birds and other pollinators. The keynote speaker, Greg Rubin, CEO of California's Own Native Landscape Design, Inc., will be delivering a comprehensive talk on native plant installation.
The workshop will be held on the campus of First Unitarian Universalist Church, 298 West Arbor Drive, in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego. Tickets are $40 and include lunch and hot beverages and muffins in the morning. Parking is free. For registration and further information, visit gardennative.org