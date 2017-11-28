RSF Garden Club wreath-making workshop on Dec. 7

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club will hold its Annual Wreath-Making Workshop Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center. Join the event to create your own holiday wreath.

Bring clippers, scissors and any other decor you’d like to use. All other supplies will be provided. This event is complimentary for Garden Club and Community Center members. Guests $15.

Please RSVP by Dec. 2 by calling 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org. Make checks payable to RSF Garden Club, PO Box 483, RSF 92067. The RSF Community Center is located at 5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe.