Helen Woodward Animal Center's Spring Fling Gala June 2 celebrates 30th annual event

All profits from the gala raised support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Courtesy

In its 30th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Fling Gala beckons guests to an enchanted evening of dreaming, dining and dancing. The Gala Committee, chaired by Victoria Brown, encourages party-goers to dress in “façade finery” as they explore the spellbinding sights of a “Moonlight Masquerade.”

The Center’s fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Fairbanks Village Plaza in Rancho Santa Fe and will be emceed by Jack FM’s Shelly Dunn and KUSI’s Mark Mathis.

Guests will be treated to entrancing elegance as the evening opens with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, fuzzy VIPs and a silent auction.

As the sun sets, the magic moon will shine bright as attendees enjoy a dinner of taste-portioned classic and innovative dishes. Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Fling Gala is known for its 5-star dining experience which highlights delectable tastings from San Diego’s top restaurants. Following dinner, guests will delight in sweet treats, as well as local beer, wine, and spirits while enjoying live entertainment and a rousing live auction. More details can be found on the event website at animalcenter.org/spring-fling-gala.