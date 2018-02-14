The Academy of Our Lady of Peace to hold Fourth Annual Women’s Symposium

The oldest high school in San Diego, the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), will hold its Fourth Annual Women’s Symposium on Friday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on its historic campus. The event, which brings together top women leaders to share their insights with students and the community, will feature an impressive panel of speakers, including a keynote speech from San Diego County District 3 Supervisor and Chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Kristin Gaspar.

New this year, the panel topics tackle the biggest concerns of women in the workplace. Topics include Finding Purpose and Passion in Your Work; You Can Have it All...But What Does That Mean?; Taking a Seat at the Table; and It Wasn’t My Plan.

Gaspar will kick off the annual Women’s Symposium with a keynote address, followed by a series of dynamic panels. Panelists at the event will include three-time Emmy award-winning Executive Producer and OLP alumna Josette Persson; Senior Vice President, Director of Stores, ANN INC. Joan Ciancaglini; Vice President at J. Walcher Communications Sandy Young; Manager of Inclusion and Diversity at Qualcomm Carrie Sawyer and many others. A full list of speakers and panelists is available at aolp.org/OLPWS.

Tickets to OLP’s Fourth Annual Women’s Symposium are $50 for general admission and $15 for alumnae, college students, and young professionals under the age of 30.

To purchase tickets or to sponsor the event, please visit www.aolp.org/olpws/.