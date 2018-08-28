RSF Women’s Fund to hold 2018-2019 Season 'Kick-Off' event Sept. 13

Courtesy

The 120 members of the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund have a lot to be excited about this year. “Usually our organization supports six or seven area nonprofit organizations with substantial grants, but this year that number will be eight or nine thanks to an anonymous donor who has gifted us an extra $100,000 each year over the next three years. I think the donor must have seen the quality programs that were being submitted to our organization and wanted us to be able to invest even more in projects that impact our local community,” says member Cynthia Hudson.

Thursday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m., is the RSF Women’s Fund Kick-Off Meeting for this grant cycle. This event is not just for members, but also an opportunity for women interested in finding out more about the Fund’s philanthropy and volunteer opportunities. This year’s Kick-Off Meeting guest speaker is an inspiring young woman from an organization the Fund sponsored a few years ago, Tender Loving Canines, which has been able to expand its programs because of a RSF Women’s Fund grant.

Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund polls its members to choose their annual focus. For this grant cycle, they have selected two areas. The first focus area is “Rebuilding and Strengthening Women’s Lives,” with an emphasis on job training and development. “I love our women’s focus this year. We are looking for programs which build independence and confidence, empowering women to care for themselves and their children,” says Women’s Focus Group Leader and Leadership Coach Kathy Sage.

The women have chosen the other focus this year to be “Youth Services, prioritizing programs in Mental Health, Education, and Environmental Health.”

To be considered, eligible nonprofit organizations must send a Letter of Inquiry by noon on Sept. 3. Additional information about the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund, the grant process, the kick-off meeting, membership and so much more can be found at the organization’s website, www.rsfwomensfund.org.

Fee for this event is $20 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.