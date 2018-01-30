RSF Women’s Fund to host Ilene Schaffer at Feb. 27 General Meeting

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will present Ilene Schaffer as the guest speaker for its Membership Meeting Feb. 27, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
Schaffer's sweet spot is helping women in transition thrive personally and professionally throughout their various life stages. For over a decade, Schaffer’s enthusiastic personality and engaging presentation style has inspired women to move from a life on autopilot into one that feels more meaningful, vibrant and full of color. For those needing a positivity boost or attitude adjustment, Schaffer also created Mindful Stepping, a deck of Positive Psychology-inspired activity cards to do while walking.
A La Jolla native, Schaffer holds a BA in Social Sciences from the University of California at Berkeley, a master’s degree in Life Transitions Counseling from the University of San Francisco and additional certification in Applied Positive Psychology. To learn more, please visit www.IleneSchaffer.com.
Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events. $20 includes continental breakfast.
This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about the Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community.