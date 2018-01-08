Learn about RSF Women's Fund at annual 'Bubbles and Blanca' event

On Jan. 18, from 5-7 p.m., the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will hold its annual White Party, "Bubbles and Blanca."

Get dressed up in your favorite winter whites and join the event for a festive and fun evening of champagne, nibbles and lots of laughter.

Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register and to obtain the event address. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.

This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about the Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community.