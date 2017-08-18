Accomplished prosecutor/author to speak at Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund luncheon Sept. 19

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will kick off its 2017-2018 year Sept. 19 with a special luncheon at 12 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.

Wendy L. Patrick (Courtesy)

Guest speaker at the event will be Wendy L. Patrick, a San Diego County Deputy District Attorney, named the Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year by the California State Bar’s Public Law Section, and recognized by her peers as one of the Top Ten criminal attorneys in San Diego by the San Diego Daily Transcript. She has completed over 150 trials ranging from hate crimes, to domestic violence, to first-degree murder.

In her current assignment in the Special Operations Division she handles cases involving sensitive issues, including threat assessment. She is President of the San Diego Chapter of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and an ATAP Certified Threat Manager. In her previous assignment in the Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division, Patrick prosecuted sexually violent predators, human traffickers, stalkers, rapists and child molesters. She is past Co-Chair of the statewide California District Attorneys Association Sexually Violent Predator Committee and the Human Trafficking Committee.

Patrick is published on a regular basis. She is author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Other Toxic People in Every Area of Your Life (St. Martin´s Press, 2015), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House 2008).

Patrick is a frequent media commentator with over 2,000 media appearances including CNN, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, and many others. She is also a past Chair and Advisor of the California State Bar’s Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct (California State Bar Ethics Committee), and past Chair of the San Diego County Bar Association’s (SDCBA) Legal Ethics Committee where she served a six-year term. She is widely published in the field of legal ethics, had her own ethics column in the San Diego Daily Transcript for more than a decade, and teaches ethics nationally on a regular basis.

Patrick received her Ph.D. from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and her Master of Divinity degree summa cum laude from Bethel Seminary San Diego. She is ordained through Converge Worldwide/ Baptist General Conference. She received her law degree from California Western School of Law, and her bachelor’s degree in psychology with honors from the University of California Los Angeles.

Fee for this luncheon is $40 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register

Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events. This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community.